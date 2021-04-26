Glenn Close shouts-out Spike Lee and does ‘Da Butt’ at the Oscars (video)

History was made at the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25, 2021, but acclaimed actress Glenn Close stole the show when she knew the history of the iconic rap song, “Da Butt.”

Comedian Lil Rel Howery did a segment during the ceremony where he went around and asked stars in the audience whether they could name Oscar-nominated songs from the past. While Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya and Andra Day were fun participants, it was Close who went viral on social media when broke out the dance in front of the upscale crowd.

The 74-year-old Golden Globe winner and star of ’80s classics Fatal Attraction and Jagged Edge knew the song right away after Questlove, the Oscars DJ, played Experience Unlimited’s “Da Butt,” and that it appeared on Spike Lee’s original soundtrack to School Daze.

Finally, at Howery’s prompting, Close got up and did the “Da Butt” move, which quickly went viral around the world.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the entire episode was scripted. However, Close’s publicist told NBC News that the dance was not scripted. Regardless, Lee and scores of others enjoyed it thoroughly.

Did not have Glenn Close doing Da Butt and knowing as much as she did about the song on the 2021 Oscar bingo card https://t.co/yJr9b6UWIV — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 26, 2021

Glenn Close just won her first Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RgtaFO33Uj — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) April 26, 2021