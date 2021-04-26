Tyrese shapes up girlfriend’s bikini line on IG (photo)

Tyrese and his new girlfriend Zelie Timothy are showing their devotion to each other in a rather interesting way.

The 25-year-old Timothy uploaded a video on her Instagram story for her 314,000 followers revealing the R&B crooner shaving her bikini line.

It doesn’t appear to have taken much time for Tyrese to get over his estranged wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, as they go through a divorce after three years of marriage.

The model’s face isn’t visible in the video. However, the woman appears to be lying on her back with legs and feet lifted in the air. Not long after the video starts, Tyrese appears to face her, taking the same seated position that a gynecologist would before he or she would begin examining their patient.

Timothy is kind enough to provide commentary and a play-by-play of the activities.

“I will never let go of my King. But does your man shave you though?” Timothy said in the video.

The video is no longer posted on her IG page, but the New York Post‘s “Page Six” column confirms that Timothy explained that Tyrese was “going to put the creamer on it first” and then “mix it with some oil.”

The 42-year-old “How You Gonna Act Like That” singer called Timothy beautiful, to which she responded, “What’s beautiful is your man hands.”

“I know you’re supposed to be shaving, but I’m thinking about something else,” Timothy added.