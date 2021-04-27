Attorney for family of Andrew Brown Jr. calls his shooting an ‘execution’

Andrew Brown Jr., the Black man who was shot and killed during an attempted arrest by deputies in North Carolina, was the victim of an “execution,” the family’s lawyer, Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, told the media.

The family’s stance comes after the public learned on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, that Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies shot Brown five times, including the fatal shot to the back of the head, according to NBC News and CNN.

Relatives of Andrew Brown Jr., 42, are asking what precipitated Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies using deadly force while serving an arrest warrant on felony drug charges on Wednesday, April 21. The deadly encounter ironically happened the day after ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, thereby exacerbating tensions here in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, a riverside town near the Virginia border.

The fallout has been significant and multipronged. The shooting, along with the authority’s refusal to release the entire video, has incited demonstrations and protests in the city. Also, TMZ reports that seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave, while two others have resigned and one has retired.

