Beatrice Dixon, Necole Kane and Dawn Dickson-Akpoghene celebrate Black women

To help celebrate International Black Women’s History Month, Seagram’s Escapes, in partnership with the Rolling Out RIDE Conference, shined a spotlight on several Black women leaders with the second installment of their 2021 Empowerment Tour. The second installment of the tour presented a virtual panel highlighting Black female entrepreneurs who overcame obstacles they faced on their road to becoming bossed up innovators in their respective fields. During their discussion, they shared the hurdles, challenges and success stories of their journey.

The April panel was held on Saturday, April 24 and featured Beatrice Dixon, CEO of The Honey Pot Company; Dawn Dickson-Akpoghene, CEO of PopCom; Necole Kane, Founder of xoNecole and moderator and beautypreneur, Africa Miranda. These established entrepreneurs have created highly sought-after businesses, from plant-derived feminine care products, innovative facial recognition technology, and an inspiring and uplifting women’s platform with more than 500K monthly visitors.

The ladies had a very robust and candid conversation. When asked to describe what a boss meant to them in five words or less, Dixon stated “focus, ingenuity, patience, tenacity and grit. The thing that makes us is the unspoken. It’s the ‘knowing’ that it takes. It’s the gut. It’s the stuff that doesn’t have words.” The panelists were also asked about their superpowers, and Kane responded “My superpower is definitely resilience. When I started my first website NecoleBitche.com, I felt like I had a less than 1% chance of being successful. But I had vision, and I had a dream, and I never lost sight of my dream.”

Seagram’s Escapes launched the virtual conversation to elevate Black women business owners and provide resources and tools to propel them forward in their business. The series of virtual tours provide a space for honest conversations where a variety of trailblazers share their stories candidly with others in similar spaces to inspire, encourage and share the knowledge needed to accelerate their entrepreneurial tracks.

About Seagram’s Escapes

Seagram’s Escapes is a fun, fruit-forward, malt-based beverage brand based out of Rochester, New York. Seagram’s Escapes is celebrating 11 consecutive years of sales growth and is currently the #4 traditional flavored malt beverage brand in the United States. Seagram’s Escapes has since expanded its line to include a high ABV option, Seagram’s Escapes Spiked.

About Rolling Out

Rolling Out is a culture and African American owned creative media company with a trusted and influential voice in the urban community. Rolling Out develops contemporary content and event programming on topics of Lifestyle, Entertainment, Music, Health, Beauty and Business.