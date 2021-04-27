Justice Department to probe Louisville PD after Breonna Taylor’s death

Breonna Taylor’s death was not in vain.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Monday, April 26, that the Justice Department will investigate the practices of the Louisville Police Department. The investigation comes a little over a year after Taylor was fatally shot on March 13, 2020, when officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove burst through her door with a no-knock narcotics warrant wearing plain clothes. She and her boyfriend, Kenneth L. Walker, were sleep when police arrived and knocked down the door. All charges against Walker were dropped in March and no-knock warrants have been banned in Louisville as well.

Garland spoke of Taylor during his press conference and said the probe “will assess whether (Louisville Metro Police Department) engages in a pattern or practice of using unreasonable force, including with respect to people involved in peaceful expressive activities.”

According to CNN, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday that he “strongly” welcomes the investigation while outlining the steps the city has taken to provide “a higher level of police community legitimacy.”

