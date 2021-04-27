Lauren London opens up about her decision to return to acting

Lauren London was determined to return to work following the death of Nipsey Hussle.

The 36-year-old actress’s former partner was shot dead in March 2019, but London thinks it’s important to set a good example for her kids by returning to work.

London — who had 4-year-old son Kross with Nipsey, as well as 11-year-old son Kameron with Lil Wayne — said: “We can’t stop, you know? We do have a purpose, all of us, and it’s important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief, not just curling up in a ball because I curled up in a ball for a long time.

“But especially for my eldest son because he’s just a little more aware … But we will continue moving on as we had to, as he would want us to.”

London stars opposite Michael B. Jordan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jamie Bell in Without Remorse, and she actually filmed the movie shortly after Nipsey’s death.

She told “Entertainment Tonight”: “We shot it in 2019 I believe — and forgive me, my memory doesn’t serve me so well after grief and everything.

“Michael reached out to me as a friend and he was so unsure if I was even going to ever work again. And he was like, ‘Look, I’m unsure if this is what you want to do, but I have to follow my intuition, I have to ask you if can you just read the script.'”

London also admitted that Hussle’s death has changed how she approaches her career.

She said: “Moving forward in my life, I kind of don’t want to do anything that I can’t really truthfully contribute and I felt like I could truthfully contribute to this project.”