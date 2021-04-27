Tammy Rivera slams deadbeat dads in new song ‘Babymama’

Reality TV star Tammy Rivera is taking aim at many deadbeat dads who shrink from their responsibilities with her newest song “Babymama.”

The wife of rapper Waka Flocka trained her sights on biological fathers who don’t man up and fail to take the leadership roles their kids and mothers of their children require. Therefore, in Rivera’s opinion, he is acting like the “Babymama.”

The mother, businesswoman and singer posted the heat-seeking single “Babymama” for her 7.3 million Instagram followers on Monday, April 26, 2021.

“THIS ONE FOR MY HARD WORKING MOTHERS WHO BABY FATHERS I MEAN BABY MOTHERS DON’T PLAY THEIR PART!,” Rivera penned in the captions section. “We changing the narrative! Tag a friend who got a babymama.”

Rivera sings that lackluster fathers ought to change places with their female counterparts if they can’t step up their parenting game.

“I can’t stand you, I don’t want you. Since you can’t be a decent baby father, guess that make you a babymama,” Rivera sings. “You act like a b—- sometimes, I feel like we switch sometimes and you’re the babymama.”

Folks may have forgotten that Rivera first found fame in music before she joined the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise. From there, she and rapper-husband Waka Flocka have scored their own spin-off reality show “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” that’s in its second season on WE tv.

Check out the new cut “Babymama” below: