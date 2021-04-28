Documentary about Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction in the works

Singer Justin Timberlake will be on the defensive once again regarding his past treatment of women. Filmmakers are crafting a documentary about the infamous Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction that negatively impacted Janet Jackson’s career in 2004.

Left/Right TV and The New York Times will team up again after recently collaborating on “Framing Britney Spears,” which explored the tempestuous breakup between Timberlake and Spears. As with “Framing Britney Spears,” the Jackson documentary will air on FX and Hulu, US Weekly reports.

Interest in the Jackson-Timberlake debacle from 17 years ago returned to the pop culture radar after “Framing Britney Spears” aired and a contrite Timberlake offered a mea culpa to both Spears and Jackson.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns [on social media] and I want to respond,” Timberlake penned on Instagram. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Interest was amplified further when Jackson’s former stylist, Wayne Scot Lukas, recently stated that there was no “malfunction.” Lukas, who will soon publish his own book, claims Timberlake masterminded the incident to compete with ex-girlfriend Spears.

“He insisted on doing something bigger than when Spears kissed Madonna at the MTV Video Music Awards” a few months prior, which caused an international sensation, Lukas said. “He wanted a reveal.”

Jackson is not expected to be consulted nor participate in the documentary, US Weekly reported. Instead, she is working on her own doc that will chronicle her life and career and is scheduled to air in 2022.