Dr. J explains leaving LeBron James off his top 2 all-time NBA teams

By Terry Shropshire | April 28, 2021 |

LeBron James (Image source: Instagram – @kingjames)

Basketball revolutionary Julius “Dr. J” Erving created quite a Twitter storm on Tuesday, April 28, 2021, when he left LeBron James off his top two all-time NBA teams.

Erving, also known by his monikers “The Doc” and “The Doctor,” didn’t have any of the modern NBA players on his all-time teams. He explained to Yahoo! Sports that he can’t show King James any love because, in Erving’s opinion, LBJ was the one who started the “superteam” concept that many old-school legends detest.

The Doctor, 71, also lambasted the Brooklyn Nets led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. This season, KD actively recruited multiple NBA All-Stars to join the Nets, forming what Erving derisively calls a “superteam,” in its quest to win a championship in 2021.

“It’s reminiscent of how the Yankees used to do all the time,” Erving told current Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green on his “Inside the Green Room” podcast. “The (Nets) load up, and they call it buying a championship. The Lakers are known for doing it, too. They’re just buying a championship, man. They’re getting all these pieces.”

“You’ve got a team with six former All-Stars, and three [All-NBA] guys who have been there and succeeded in the playoffs.”

Dr. J’s gripe about James comes despite the fact that most sports pundits place LBJ well within the top five players of all time, with some even suggesting that he has supplanted Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time.

Interestingly enough, Erving did not have Jordan on his first team, even though most analysts and fans deem MJ as the GOAT.

Not surprisingly, Doc’s pronouncement rankled some within the NBA community, including former player and ESPN analyst Kendric Perkins and others.

 

 



