Kerry Washington honors her mom for Mother’s Day with new jewelry collection

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and actress Kerry Washington will be honoring her mother, professor Valerie Washington, by featuring her in her latest campaign for Aurate X Kerry jewelry. This will be the second time the Hollywood star has collaborated with the Aurate jewelry company to create a line of accessories.

Washington’s new “Birth of Mother” nine-piece collection includes earrings, rings and necklaces and is made of 100% recycled gold. The “Little Fires Everywhere” star and mother of two spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how the collection came about and what inspired her.

“It started with a group of mothers coming together to design a collection that reflected just that — motherhood! The beautiful, wild, courageous, fulfilling process of becoming a mother,” explained Washington to THR. “We are each proud mothers — to our children, to our ideas and projects and to ourselves. Inspired by Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus, this collection embodies the birth of motherhood as a beautiful and powerful awakening.”

Besides designing the collection Aurate x Kerry, Washington is also an investor and creative partner in Aurate. She tweeted how her mother’s love inspired her to give her No. 1 supporter her flowers while she’s alive.

“Motherhood, in all its forms. That was the inspiration behind my next collection with @auratenewyork. MOTHERHOOD. And it means the world to me that I get to share this with my beautiful mother. She’s the bravest and strongest woman I know. She inspires me every single day to be a better daughter and a better mother – to my kids, my companies, my ideas, my dreams and even my inner self. Whether it is your birth child, your inner child, your biological mother, or your chosen mothers, there is beauty and complexity within this bond and we wanted this collection to be a celebration of all that,” Washington wrote.

Prices for the Aurate X Kerry pieces retail between $120 and $500. The collection is available at www.auratenewyork.com.