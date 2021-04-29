Play from Kid ‘N Play unveils new documentary highlighting 90’s hip-hop dancers

April 29 is International Dance Day and rap veteran Christopher “Play” Martin from the 90’s duo Kid ‘N Play is celebrating hip-hop’s contribution to the artform by streaming his documentary AND iDANCED. The documentary spotlights dancers and choreographers from the ’90s who toured with the likes of Heavy D, Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa, MC Hammer and more. Leslie “Big Lez” Segar and Flex Alexander, who both went on to have success on television as well, were also interviewed for the project regarding their rise. Kid ‘N Play also entered the rap game as backup dancers for Salt-N-Pepa.

“People might know the styles or recognize that person by their hairstyle but do you really know the names and if you know the names, do you even know how they got to be on television. It did my heart well that when I went and found every one of these individuals, I didn’t have to get a special pass to go and find them in a rehabilitation center. I didn’t have to go visit them in a jail and I didn’t have to go find them in the streets,” stated Play in a promo clip of the film.

The documentary includes interviews with R&B singers Sisqó, Ginuwine, Bell Biv DeVoe and Omarion, who are all known to put on spectacular stage shows and are light on their feet. ANDiDANCED premieres at 8 p.m. on www.streamwaze.com.

International Dance Day is celebrated around the world every year on April 29. It celebrates the art of dancing as one of the oldest forms of entertainment and as a valuable part of nearly every culture around the world, as a way to express identity and bring communities together. The International Theatre Institute’s Dance Committee established International Dance Day in 1982. They chose April 29 as the date for the observance as it marks the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), who is known for being the creator of modern ballet.

The House Party rapper chose International Dance Day to release the project because of the feelings dance incites in people.

“As dark and gray it seems to be in these times, it’s so easy to feel the same way and give in to it. Times like these could use something to remind us of what we created that once inspired and encouraged each other, not to mention changed the world. Our culture created an atmosphere, a climate that flourished and manifested music that inspired us and the world to dance,” the “Gittin’ Funky” rapper posted on Instagram.

Continue reading on the following page.