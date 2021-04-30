Georgia Sheriff Victor Hill returns to work after claiming his innocence

The attorneys for Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill in Georgia vehemently refute the Department of Justice claims that he is guilty of police brutality and constitutional violations against jail inmates in 2020.

Hill was arrested and charged with four violations of 18 US Code 242, which is a color of law statute that prohibits any official from violating someone’s constitutional rights.

Rolling out reported on April 27 that the DOJ asserted in federal court in Atlanta that Hill “without any legal justification, ordered his employees to strap the detainees into a restraint chair and keep them there for hours in violation of their constitutional rights. The indictment further alleges that Hill deprived the detainees of their due process rights because such use of force was unreasonable, amounted to punishment, and caused the detainees physical pain and bodily injury.”

A federal judge in Atlanta granted Hill a $50,000 bond, which the sheriff posted. These charges carry a maximum of 10 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

“While the vast majority of our law enforcement officers perform their duties bravely, professionally, and with honor, those few who abuse their power must be held accountable,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine in a Tuesday news release. “Our constitution prohibits law enforcement officers from using unreasonable force.”

Hill’s attorneys are vigorously refuting the charges.

“This is not (a charge) that most people have heard about, because number one, it rarely happens,” said Hill’s attorney, Marissa Goldberg, who is representing him along with Drew Findling. “And number two, when it does happen, it generally involves pretty egregious behavior by some sort of official or law enforcement officials and typically involves physical violence, really excessive and aggressive and egregious behavior, which obviously does not exist here.”

Goldberg added that Hill abhors excessive force. In Sept. 2020, Hill terminated a deputy that was captured on video pinning down and repeatedly punching a Black man during a routine traffic stop.

“He was incredibly quick with the response to terminate a deputy who engaged in behavior that was deemed to be excessive force,” Goldberg told rolling out. “Anyone who he sees using excessive force is summarily dismissed. So he has taken a hard stance against that. And that’s completely contradictory to this indictment.”

Goldberg noted that Hill was given his service weapon back and, according to Channel 2 Action News in Atlanta, has returned to work. Hill believes the case against him is politically motivated and is confident he will be unequivocally exonerated.

Goldberg and Findling find it curious the DOJ decided to bring these charges against Hill when she says there are many more heinous cases of excessive force or brutality — some of which have made national headlines recently — that have not been addressed.

“The fact that the Department of Justice has chosen to bring the charges against the sheriff is really not only unusual, it’s shocking, and kind of offensive to the statute itself,” Goldberg said.