Iyanla Vanzant offers a reality check for sistas getting the bag but no love

There is an ongoing narrative that successful Black women often come up short in matters of the heart. Atlanta is legendary for its excess supply of beautiful, successful, single women and its deficit of equally successful single Black men. Radio personality Shyneka Richardson is an industry staple with one of the most recognizable brands in urban radio. While her career continued to elevate, Richardson realized her love life was the exact opposite. After ending a particularly toxic relationship, she decided she needed help. She reached out to three successful media colleagues experiencing similar difficulties in relation to their love lives. Rolling out‘s Christal Jordan, DJ Traci Steele and radio personality Erin Rae, joined Richardson for a therapeutic weekend with OWN’s bestselling author, life coach and relational guru Iyanla Vanzant.

Vanzant believes the issue is prevalent in the Black community. “This isn’t about you four. This is about the millions of women who are achieving professionally but broken inside and won’t have an opportunity like this,” Vanzant said.

The episode allows Vanzant to show all four women how past pain and unresolved issues show up in their attempts at relationships and ultimately are the reasons their romances are failing while their professional relationships are thriving.

The episode, ‘Taking Care of Business, Losing in Love,” airs Saturday, May 1, 2021, on OWN.