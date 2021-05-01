Marketing director Chris Duncan is the mastermind behind all the marketing and analytics for Honor Roll Clothing. As one of the owners of Honor Roll Clothing, it is Duncan’s responsibility to make sure the brand is in front of people in the most succinct way.

Honor Roll Clothing is a hot new unisex brand that’s moving to the head of the class for culture-created apparel. What has made the brand first class is its various cuts and styles of clothes for both men and women. Besides its stylish apparel, marketing has been an intricate part of the growth of the brand.

In addition to having a passion for selling and marketing, the St. Louis native comes with credentials to help in his strategic marketing. Duncan is a product of Alabama A&M University where he majored in marketing. “Once I got into marketing, it just opened up a world where even the psychology and the buyer behavior behind that, and sociology, we’re things really rang out to me,” he says.

Rolling out caught up with Duncan during a recent event with Square where Honor Roll Clothing was being featured as a Black business in Atlanta.

How would you describe Honor Roll Clothing’s brand?

I describe it as a unisex brand, meaning that we make clothes for men and women in various cuts, but we really want to focus on telling the story that every person is trying to achieve greatness and is in that process.

How has using Square products amplified the business, especially on the marketing side?

Yeah, it [Square] definitely has revised the brand, from getting new followers to getting more website traffic, and also resulting in more sales. We use square products for all of our pop-up shops that make checkout seamless and easy and integrated with our website seamlessly to help manage inventory to where we don’t sell something we don’t have.

What are the best marketing practices that have helped you with mobile payments?

I will say knowing our audience and knowing our brand … is always going to be paramount. But then knowing our audience, who is actually going to engage with the content, is very important too. Our goal is to get people to know the brand and to ultimately buy something from the brand. Now that means, instead of two emails like we did pre-COVID, we have to turn that into four to six. We’re not going to force our end goal because we want to marry the way we used to do things. Our goal is that we are willing to pivot.

One thing cool about you that people may not know: [I like] professional wrestling. WWE and now WWF.

Favorite wrestler: The Undertaker

Favorite restaurant: Upbeet, Atlanta

Favorite non-work-related hobby: Binge-watching YouTube