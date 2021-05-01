Naomi Osaka launching skin care company and bikini line

Tennis star Naomi Osaka hit up Instagram this week and announced a few major business moves. The four-time Grand Slam singles champion is getting into the beauty care business and will launch her KINLÒ brand in the fall. According to the Business of Fashion, KINLÒ’s first collection will include an SPF 40 tinted face lotion that protects against blue light and an SPF 50 tinted face lotion formulated for physical activity. Both meet the American Academy of Dermatology’s recommendation for using skin products with an SPF of 30 or higher.

“I never thought I would ever start my own company, but I’m super excited to announce that I’ll be launching KINLÒ, a new brand of skincare products developed to protect and rejuvenate melanated skin tones,” Osaka posted on Instagram. “I hope these products can help a lot of people and potentially save lives because I really feel that we aren’t protecting ourselves as much as we could. More coming this Fall @kinloskin! #STAYGOLDEN #KINLOSKIN.”

Osaka, who admits she just recently began wearing sunscreen, also noted that her product won’t leave a white residue, unlike many sunscreens on the market. In addition to the sunscreen products, KINLÒ’s first launch will include body spray, recovery lip balm, and recovery eye cream.

“What drew me towards this project is having memories of being a kid and not knowing how to protect my skin. For me, this project is something that requires more than just being a spokesperson. This is a public health need. I used to tell people that I didn’t need to wear sunscreen — but even if you have melanin, you need to take care of your skin, and I am passionate about that,” Osaka further commented to BoF.

Osaka also revealed this week that she has a bathing suit line that will premiere next month with a company named Frank’s Bikinis. She provided more information on what’s to come as she hit up IG to share the additional news.

“Happy to say that I’ve been working on a collection with @frankiesbikinis and it’s coming out soon #NaomiXFrankies 💕 Head to my stories to sign up for early access so you can shop the collection before anyone else. Coming 5/10 (Yes this is what the Sakura wig was for lol),” she posted.

Osaka also became a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton in January and will appear in LV’s Spring-Summer 2021 campaign. Check out the sneak peek of Osaka’s bikini line below.