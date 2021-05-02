Macy Gray releasing new sneakers to support victims of police brutality (video)

Macy Gray is doing her part to bring awareness of police brutality to the forefront. Through her nonprofit organization, My Good, the “I Try” singer has partnered with French footwear brand Twins for Peace to introduce a limited-edition shoe collection, the proceeds of which will go toward helping victims of police violence.

“Police shootings — as much as we talk about them — some people don’t really care. And that’s the reality. Through the connection with Twins for Peace and through other efforts that My Good is setting up, the group is trying to engage more people,” Gray said in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily. “… Just liking our shoes, whether they care or not, helps a family. They just help someone heal. That’s why we have partnered with [Twins for Peace].”

Macy Gray co-designed the shoes and a percentage of each pair sold will benefit My Good and help families who have suffered loss through police brutality. Gray noted that her new music addresses the issue of supporting these families as well.

“I have always been a fan of sneakers and partnering with Twins for Peace was a no-brainer. Their values soulfully align with My Good. This collaboration is an effort that will benefit families in need, as well as draw attention to the incredible work Twins for Peace does worldwide,” Gray told Maryland CBS news station WBOC 16. “While on the road and even during this past year where comfort is key, sneakers have been a staple in my wardrobe and it was an honor to be able to help design this collection that is not only fashion-forward, but gives back in such a humanitarian way.”

You can check out the Macy Gray-designed footwear collection at www.twinsforpeace.com and pre-order them there as well. Expected to drop in June, she also released a promo video for the sneaker which you can view on the next page.