Mandatory face mask requirements on planes extended until the fall

COVID-19 mask restrictions are slowly loosening up, but that won’t be applying to those traveling on airplanes, trains or buses. The Transportation Security Administration announced on Friday, April 30, that it will extend its mask requirement, through September 13, 2021. The rule was set to expire May 11, 2021. Children up to two years of age and people with certain disabilities will continue to be exempt from the mask rule according to the Associated Press and violations can carry fines of up to $1,500 for repeat offenders.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration explained that the FAA will continue its zero-tolerance policy against disruptive airline passengers as long as the TSA mask rule is in effect. The FAA is seeking much larger civil penalties — some topping $30,000 — against a small number of passengers that it accuses of interfering with airline crews.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also announced last week that it would be lifting some mask restrictions for segments of the population. The government agency said that fully vaccinated Americans can gather in small groups with vaccinated and unvaccinated people outside. Those who are unvaccinated need to wear masks even when meeting outdoors. The CDC had been advising citizens to wear a mask and to remain six feet apart from each other for the past year.

TSA officials said the mask rule matches health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 100 million Americans, roughly half the nation’s adults, have been fully immunized against COVID-19, according to reports. Airlines and their unions had pushed for an extension of the federal mask rule as a stronger alternative to airline-imposed rules.

“Continuing the TSA enforcement directive for the CDC transportation mask mandate will keep passengers and aviation workers safe,” Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, told the AP.

The CDC’s loosening of the mask restrictions doesn’t apply to crowded outdoor events and concerts and the agency encourages everyone to keep wearing their masks in these situations as well.