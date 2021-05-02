Tristan Thompson’s alleged side chick lands reality show

Perhaps there was a method to Sydney Chase’s messy madness.

Chase has reportedly become the second side chick of Tristan Thompson to be offered a reality show, according to Love B. Scott and OK! magazines.

Folks may remember that Thompson was caught kissing and hanging with Lani Blair on the very week Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their child, True Thompson, in 2018. She was also offered a reality show.

Chase, as rolling out previously reported, went public with her alleged sexual affair with the former Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player in April 2021. She indicated that their relations began in the fall of 2020 and continued on sporadically until the spring of 2021 – which was during the time that Thompson and his longtime girlfriend Khloe Kardashian had supposedly reconciled their relationship. Furthermore, Chase revealed Thompson claimed he is single and that Kardashian is not his “type.”

Thompson has yet to publicly refute or confirm Chase’s claim.

Zeus Network, the streaming TV station that was catapulted to mainstream relevance after it sold “Joseline’s Cabaret” show to WeTV in 2021, reportedly reached out to Chase and her two BFFs. The trio has already attained moderate fame as the “Blackout Girls.”

The reality show, already in production, will not ostensibly be centered around Chase’s alleged affair with Thompson.

Chase has taken the hate for her alleged sexual exploits in stride. Not only has she scored the coveted reality show, but her popularity on Instagram has also skyrocketed in the past week.

While Thompson’s silence has been conspicuous, Kardashian posted a cryptic message for her 140 million Instagram followers right after the scandal broke:

“No amount of guilt can change the past and no amount of anxiety can change the future,” she said.