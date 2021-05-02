Vanessa Bryant launches apparel line in honor of Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa has announced the launch of a clothing line in her late daughter Gianna’s memory.

Gianna “Gigi” Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, that also claimed the lives of eight others, including Gianna’s father the “Black Mamba,” the legendary former forward for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Vanessa Bryant made the announcement that the line launched on Saturday, May 1, 2021, which would’ve been Gianna’s 15th birthday.

Gigi Bryant was 13 and her father Kobe Bryant was 41 at the time of the crash in suburban Los Angeles that rocked sports and popular culture.

Vanessa Bryant took to social media to show multiple photos of the new line, Mambacita, for her 15 million Instagram followers which was Gianna’s nickname and an ode to her Black Mamba father. The matriarch and her surviving daughters modeled some of the outfits.

The line was quickly endorsed by Kobe Bryant’s team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Members of the Golden State Warriors are the first to rock the Mambacita outfits publicly, most prominently superstar Steph Curry.

Vanessa Bryant said the proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which Vanessa Bryant launched in her daughter’s memory.

The clothes will come in adult and kids sizes. Images of the pants show a heart around Gigi Bryant’s No. 2 jersey that she wore during her youth basketball team participation.