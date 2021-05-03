Kamala Harris to become 1st US VP with wax figure at Madame Tussauds (video)

Kamala Harris will make history once again when she becomes the first vice president to become memorialized in Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York City. The museum is currently working on her likeness as well as one of President Joe Biden for an upcoming unveiling of the museum’s “Oval Office Experience.” It took a team of artists six weeks to complete the head and will take another four to six months to complete the entire project.

Madame Tussauds posted the news on Instagram and pointed out that there were no ceilings to Harris’ success. The caption read: “Careful, there’s glass on the floor again… @kamalaharris will be the FIRST vice president to be immortalized by Madame Tussauds Wax Museum!”

According to NBC News, Biden’s and Harris’ wax figures will wear replicas of the outfits they wore on Inauguration Day. Biden’s figure will be dressed in a midnight blue Ralph Lauren suit, white dress shirt with a French cuff and a lavender tie.

Clothing for Harris’ figure was designed by Christopher John Rogers, the same designer who dressed her for her swearing-in ceremony. Harris’ wax figure will wear a replica of the purple blazer and dress worn on Inauguration Day. The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority member’s gold and pearl necklace, pearl earrings, bracelets and rings also will be replicated to complete the look.

“We’re honored to create a figure for Vice President Harris and reflect this significant moment in U.S. history for guests inside Madame Tussauds New York,” Brittany Williams, a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds, told the news outlet.

Besides being the first woman to hold the second-in-command duties, Harris also is the first person of African American and South Asian heritage to hold the office.

“Historically, Madame Tussaud has never sculpted the Vice President of The United States of America but because she’s the first woman, it’s hugely important that we mark this occasion,” said Vicky Grant, one of the sculptors involved in the project. “I feel like the most important features of Kamala Harris to get right are not only her lovely warm and welcoming smile but also her eyes. I feel like she’s so engaging when she smiles because she actually smiles with her eyes as well.”

Check out the creations of the wax figures of Biden and Harris on the next page.