LeBron James goes off on the NBA about the ‘play-in’ tournament (video)

LeBron James couldn’t take out his mounting frustrations on his opponent on Sunday night, so he went off on the NBA instead.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP is perturbed because he had to rush back from a severely sprained ankle to play at less than 100 percent. And, despite his presence along with the return of fellow superstar teammate Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers have dropped their past three games, the latest being a lackluster 121-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Compounding the Lakers’ dilemma is they appear disjointed and disoriented on the court and are falling in the standings. The Lakers, who currently sit at No. 5 in the Western Conference with less than 10 games left to play, are in real danger of having to participate in the new “play-in tournament” just to get into the playoffs.

The prospect of having to play a single-elimination game to qualify for the postseason a year after winning the championship has King Jame in a foul mood.

And if that wasn’t enough, their star point guard Dennis Schroder is automatically banned for 10 to 14 days due to pandemic protocols after someone who orbits his world tested positive.

James consequently wore a constipated look on his face as he faced reporters on Sunday night.

With LeBron James hurting, the Lakers star admits the team will only go as far as he can take them — and that whoever thought up the play-in tournament should be canned https://t.co/fcPnibg0yg — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) May 3, 2021

“Whoever came up with that s— needs to be fired,” James barked about the play-in tournament, according to ESPN.

James has reasons to growl recently. The Lakers, who were the No. 2 seed before his ankle injury sidelined him for six weeks, have now slid down to No. 6 and in a tie with the Portland Trail Blazers at 36-28. The Blazers are in seventh place since the Lakers won the season series.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith disagrees with LBJ’s take on the play-in tourney. Watch.