Lil Wayne and 50 Cent pay tribute to DMX (video)

Young Money’s head honcho Lil Wayne took to the stage and performed at Trillerfest in Miami on Saturday, May 1, 2021. During his set, he took a moment and paid tribute to the late DMX, who died last month. Wayne and DMX had a personal relationship, and the New Orleans MC talked to the crowd about first meeting the Yonkers rapper when they were both a part of the Cash Money/Ruff Ryders Tour in the early 2000s.

“When I was a younger kid, we used to be on tour a lot, right, like six months out the year. We used to have so many artists, we didn’t have to have no opening acts ’cause we just needed another record label, and it was just us and them. So, back then, we went on this tour called The Cash Money/Ruff Ryders Tour. See, being from New Orleans, it’s so far away from New York and Cali and s— like that. We didn’t know if it was real when we seen it on TV, the New York guys, the LA people. So when we saw DMX, we all fell in love,” explained the “A Milli” rapper.

Weezy then told the crowd that there was nothing fake about X, including his graveled voice and barks during his conversations.

“But when I got on tour with him, and now you’re in the hotel lobby, you’re backstage, you run across a n—-, and he actually say something to you, and when you see this n—- talk like how he rap, and you see this n—- is what he is, and you see this n—– got a zillion dogs with him, then a zillion dogs with him, it’s impossible not to be obsessed, infatuated, motherf—in’ impressed, whatever. Ladies and gentleman, please make some noise for the late, great DMX.”

