50 Cent developing new series about female gangsters

Rapping may officially be in 50 Cent’s rearview mirror because the burgeoning Hollywood mogul just inked another deal and this project will center around female gangsters. Expected to premiere next year on Discovery+, “Confessions of a Crime Queen” is described as a first-of-its-kind anthology series that brings to life riveting, headline-making stories by combining documentary and scripted genres.

According to Deadline, each season will focus on the true story of one larger-than-life woman who created and led a multi-million-dollar criminal empire before a dramatic fall from power. The subject will be portrayed by an A-list actress who will also interview the real-life female crime lord at the center of the story. Rich Bye and his Goodbye Pictures and Lionsgate Television are also producers of the series and are currently casting for the lead roles.

“As G-Unit Film & Television continues its rapid growth, we have to think outside the box and challenge ourselves to tell entertaining and important stories in new ways. With the support of discovery+, our friends at Lionsgate TV and in partnership with top producer, Rich Bye and Goodbye Pictures, we have the right team to help us continue pushing the creative envelope. I am thrilled to add ‘Confessions of a Crime Queen’ to the G-Unit Film & Television slate in 2022,” 50 Cent told Deadline.

The man behind the “Power” franchise and the upcoming “Black Mafia Family” also announced his latest project on Instagram and let everyone know that he’s just getting started in the Hollywood game.

“👀see this is the point you should realize i’m not playing. 🚦GREEN LIGHT GANG 😆”

50 Cent is also set to take over households once again starting on July 18 when “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” debuts this summer.