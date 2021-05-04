How tech company CEO Brandon McGhee turned his passion into a business

Brandon McGhee is the founder and CEO of Cre8te Technology in Las Vegas. His company, which has been in business for two years, works to bring together some of the best engineers to help entrepreneurs bring their creative ideas to fruition through the use of technology. McGhee said his father instilled in him at a young age that to be successful he should be the person who will fight to make things happen no matter what. His company’s motto is, “Our only limitation is your imagination.”

Rolling out spoke with McGhee about his company, leadership style and mission.

Please describe your leadership style.

I would describe my leadership style as direct and leading by example. I enjoy taking the lead on projects, but I also know how and when to delegate certain tasks and trust my team with those

jobs. I do like to stay very involved and inspire my team by showing that everything is teamwork, and I’m not afraid to be hands-on and help them, too.

What is your mission statement?

At Cre8te, everyone is welcome. We all have something to contribute. Our contributions come together organically to create something larger than ourselves. Talent is evenly distributed across

all races, ethnicities, nationalities and walks of life. We believe access to resources should reflect the diversity of the people who actually use technology.

What three skills are critical for the future executive you hire for your organization?

A strong work ethic, being a team player and having great critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Continued on the next page.