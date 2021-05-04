Lamar Odom shares touching tribute to his late father (photo)

Lamar Odom urged people to remember that life is “not promised” as he mourned his father’s death.

The basketball star paid tribute to his late father Joseph, whose death he announced last month, and thanked those who had reached out and “extended love and prayers” in his time of need.

He wrote in a tribute posted on Instagram: “Thank you to everyone who extended love and prayers to me during my time of bereavement … I appreciate every single one of you for sending me good energy. Life is not promised. My pops and I had our differences but at the end of the day I knew he loved me and I loved him and that’s really all that matters. I encourage you to take some time and make amends with family and friends, tell someone you love them, smile a little more, laugh out loud, give your heart to those that deserve it because NOTHING is promised but death. That’s it.”

And the 41-year-old sportsman — who has Destiny, 23, and Lamar Jr., 19, with his ex Liza Morales — has vowed to “leave a legacy” when he passes in tribute to his father.

He added: “Thanks to my ladies @savvygirlconsulting for always having my front and back – love y’all for life … Special thanks to @iamkarlieredd for having this picture made of me and my father and being an amazing friend to me always … Now the work begins, I have a legacy to leave !! #RestInPower #JosephOdom #Father #LamarOdom #Love #Forgiveness #Healing”