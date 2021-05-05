Warren G’s son Olaijah Griffin entering the NFL

West Coast veteran MC and producer Warren G has something to smile about after his son Olaijah Griffin signed with the Buffalo Bills. The University of Southern California cornerback finished his college career with 67 total tackles, 13 pass deflections, zero sacks and one interception. The Trojan star was expected to be drafted between the fifth and seventh rounds, but his phone never rang.

“Crushed. Never knew I could feel this way,” he tweeted on Saturday, May 1, 2021, after going undrafted by any NFL team.

That sadness didn’t last long. The Buffalo Bills called on Sunday, May 2, after the draft and signed him to a free agent contract.

“New beginnings. Ready to win a super bowl @buffalobills bills mafia I’m ready to work,” the joyous athlete posted on Instagram, which was liked by Snoop Dogg and YG.

Proud papa Warren G also announced the news via IG but admitted that the NFL draft process was nerve-wracking.

“This draft s— was one of the hardest things I been through besides losing my mother, mother-in-law, my grandparents and aunties and brother and for things to go the way they went was totally exhausting. I love football but it will be a long time before I get back into it again that’s just me. F— everybody who had something to say #CarSalesmen.”

Griffin now has to trade in his California sunshine for Buffalo, New York’s frigid weather. But before that, he still has to make his presence known at training camp and make the final cut of the 53-man roster. There’s no doubt Griffin will regulate on the field and his dad previously spoke on his son’s talents with HipHopDx while he played for the Trojans.

“That’s my guy. As a dad, I can’t even begin to explain how cool it is. At first, my other son Warren was better. Olaijah was a water boy in Pop Warner and couldn’t really play. And then he started practicing and was running faster than everybody. He finally got his chance, and when they gave him the ball as a running back that first time, he ran the ball 65 yards for a touchdown and did a front flip. When I saw that, I thought to myself, ‘he is different.’ Just to support my boys from Pop Warner till now was one of the best things in the world for a dad.”

Check out Elijah’s announcement below.