Kid from Kid ‘N Play weighs in on LeBron James remaking ‘House Party’ (video)

LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter recently announced that they were producing a revised version of the hip-hop classic movie House Party. The film series starred the ’90s rapping duo Kid ‘N Play, and Christoper “Kid” Reid recently spoke with Vlad TV about the upcoming project.

“Yeah, it’s official, and I’ve actually known about this for the last two or three years, that LeBron James had acquired the rights to do House Party and had enlisted the aid of some of the producers and writers from the TV show ‘Atlanta,’ so I heard about this over two years ago. I remember being excited about it then because I know LeBron loves the old school, loves House Party and he’s not going [to mess it up] and pay respect to the franchise. And the crew over at the show ‘Atlanta,’ that’s one of my favorite shows, I love it and I think that’s a great combination to do something new with it,” Reid said in the interview.

The new House Party will star Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Tosin Cole, and award-winning music video director Calmatic will make his film directorial debut with the project. Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori, writers of the Emmy-nominated FX series “Atlanta,” wrote the script.

“I’m assuming that the pandemic kind of slowed things up, but it looks like things are ramping back up,” the veteran MC added. “I saw they cast the two leads who look like they have a cool energy and a cool vibe. Another producer friend of mine said that they’re actually reaching out for people to submit music in the coming weeks as well so they’re on their way now. They’re rolling.”

Read and watch what Reid has to say about his involvement in the update on the next page.