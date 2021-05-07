3 reasons you will own the road in the all-new Dodge Durango Hellcat SRT

Power, performance and privilege are but three overwhelming traits that distinguish the all-new Dodge Durango Hellcat SRT from a field of vehicles doing all they can to keep up. With the push of a button, the road becomes your personal playground, with the understanding that it mighty roar is only trumped by an intense and unmistakable rush that sets in with a simple push of the pedal.

Each of the gauges denotes energy and precise technology, along with the allure of high-performance moments navigated by the engine and the capacity to live your dreams while excelling in a fast lane that is legendary.

Equipped with a supercharged 6.2L HEMI® SRT Hellcat V8 engine, it boasts 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque under the hood. Housing such phenomenal power and technology in an SUV gives you the allure of traveling at an altitude on the road that all but mimics the flying experience.

As the driver of a true muscle car, a throwback in all its glory, the driver is empowered by a picture-perfect vehicle that must have been designed in heaven. Armed with the capacity to navigate while emitting blinding speeds, the journey is yours and the Hellcat is willing to fulfill your every ambition on the road at an accelerated pace that satisfies with every drive.

Every inch of the Dodge Durango was designed with the idea of being in a cockpit, developed by engineers that prepared special key performance indicators that are within arms reach.

A head-turning experience to say the least, the 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat SRT is all it is made out to be: a high-performance roadrunner and a true symbol of power and privilege.

SPECS

MSRP: From $80,995

Horsepower: 710 hp

Engine: 6.2 L V8

MPG: 12 city / 17 highway

Curb weight: 5,710 lbs

Towing capacity: 8,700 lbs

Seating capacity: 5, 6, 7