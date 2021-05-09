5 tips for new moms
You are getting ready to be a new mom and have no clue what to expect. Motherhood is by far the most challenging job and often times we over obsess because we try to be super-mom. However, if you keep these things in mind it can help make the experience a little easier on you.
- You know what’s best for your baby — Let’s be real, you’re going to get a lot of unsolicited advice. Hear your friends and family out, but remember every baby is different and everyone’s experience is different. You will learn your baby along the way and what works for him or her.
- There is no rule book, be easy on yourself — A baby isn’t something you can study for like the SATs. There really is no right or wrong way to care for your baby. Once you begin to learn your child, do what works best for you and your baby.
- Have mommy me time and practice self-care — Motherhood can be overwhelming, and it can be rough on your mental health with lack of sleep, frequent feedings and a million diaper changes. It’s okay and highly important to take a moment for yourself — whether you go to get your nails done or simply go for a walk.
- Sleep whenever you can get it in — Sleep deprivation can be exhausting. Until you and your baby get on a schedule and he or she gets a little older and sleeps for longer periods throughout the night, sleep whenever the opportunity presents itself.
- Make sure you remember to eat and drink lots of water — When you’re in baby mode, everything is about your baby and it’s easy to forget to nourish yourself. Make sure you are eating as much as you can and hydrating, especially if you are nursing because this is how you boost your milk supply.
- You don’t have to clean up everything — The days of being a neat freak are over. It’s okay to leave the laundry that you haven’t folded for days on the sofa and there might be a few more dirty dishes in the sink than you would prefer. Just relax and get to it when you can. The baby’s needs come first.