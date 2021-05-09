You are getting ready to be a new mom and have no clue what to expect. Motherhood is by far the most challenging job and often times we over obsess because we try to be super-mom. However, if you keep these things in mind it can help make the experience a little easier on you.

You know what’s best for your baby — Let’s be real, you’re going to get a lot of unsolicited advice. Hear your friends and family out, but remember every baby is different and everyone’s experience is different. You will learn your baby along the way and what works for him or her. There is no rule book, be easy on yourself — A baby isn’t something you can study for like the SATs. There really is no right or wrong way to care for your baby. Once you begin to learn your child, do what works best for you and your baby.