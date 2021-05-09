TDE rapper Isaiah Rashad called ‘Bobby Brown’ during bout with alcoholism

Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Isaiah Rashad is back on the scene with his new single and video “Lay Wit Ya” featuring Quality Control rapper Duke Deuce from his upcoming album The House Is Burning. The Tennessee rapper recently sat down with The Fader Magazine and revealed that he recorded the album sober after fighting a bout with alcoholism.

The rapper revealed that living in Los Angeles and coming into money after the success of his 2016 album The Sun’s Tirade made him spiral out of control. He revealed he started drinking in the morning and supported he and his friends’ vices and ended up sleeping on a friend’s couch for six months. Isaiah also stated that his TDE crew started calling him Bobby Brown because of his alcoholic binges. Brown’s past alcohol and drug abuse has been reported on extensively in the past.

“I was really disgruntled,” he admitted to The Fader Magazine. “Instead of just explaining myself, I just assumed that n—— knew. Or I would just be drunk spazzing. And nobody hears that. They just hear that you’re drunk. You know they called me Bobby Brown? That s— hurt the f— out of my feelings. That’s the worst type of vibe ever.”

TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith eventually got Rashad into rehab all the while mindful that alcoholism is an addiction and he could relapse.

“If I drink a small quantity of alcohol, I can find myself going back to the store like a zombie for more. It’s some s— that a lot of people don’t understand. A lot of people think it’s like a game. I didn’t know how strong alcoholism is either. But you really can’t f— around with that s— if you know that you have it in the family,” he commented to the publication.

In January, Isaiah Rashad also revealed that his upcoming project, The House Is Burning was recorded completely sober and that he stopped drinking in 2019. Check out Isaiah Rashad’s new video “Lay Wit Ya” on the following page.