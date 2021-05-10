50 Cent’s champagne wins big at wine competition

50 Cent announced earlier this month that he had relocated to Houston to work on a few television projects and the G-Unit rapper seems to have fully embraced the community. 50 Cent has been posting pictures of himself around the city and creating relationships with local businesses and organizations. On Saturday, May 8, the G-Unit boss’s Le Chemin du Roi champagne won Best of Show in the 2021 Houston Livestock and Rodeo Reserve Grand Champion’s International Wine Competition.

“When they told me I won, I almost fainted. I was really excited. I am very proud of this,” 50 Cent told ABC 13 News in Houston.

According to the news station, the annual competition attracted over 2,600 entries from 18 different countries this year, including Argentina, France, Italy and Spain. The event also featured a wine auction, during which two couples purchased 50’s champagne which put up a few impressive numbers. Demetra and Frank Jones, and Leticia and Stephen Trauber, purchased 50’s wine for a whopping $160,000.

“🍾Yes i get that saddle and its beautifully hand crafted. 👀I mean you have to get you one 🤷🏽‍♂‍it’s just amazing. 🚦Green Light Gang,” he wrote.

The rapper also bid on a few items himself and realized he wasn’t the only one with weighted pockets.

“Man there are some people in Texas that got a lot of money. I bid $175,000 for a bottle of wine 🍾 and i still lost 👀,” he shared.”

50 Cent released Le Chemin du Roi line in 2018 after a successful run branding Effen Vodka. The wine raised over $360,000 this weekend during the charity auction.