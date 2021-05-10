Release date for DMX’s posthumous album ‘Exodus’ revealed (video)

The world won’t have to wait long for DMX’s posthumous album. The date of the project’s release was announced on his Instagram account Monday, May 10, 2021.

Along with a picture of the late great MC, who died on April 9, the caption on the post read: “5/28 The Legacy continues….#ExodusAlbum.”

What’s special about the project is DMX actually completed it before he died, so listeners can expect it not to be a bunch of spliced-together material. DMX resigned from Def Jam in 2019, and Snoop Dogg recently revealed that X rented out his studio and worked on Exodus after their Verzuz battle last July.

“He actually did his whole album at my studio when we finished Verzuz. He never left, he stayed in LA and rented my studio out and did his whole album. I cooked for them, I laid it out for them. I made it feel like mi casa es su casa. That was the best moment, that he felt comfortable enough to do his album at my spot and he didn’t leave until it was done,” Snoop previously told New York radio station HOT 97 after his passing.

During his Drink Champs interview earlier this year, the Ruff Ryder MC revealed that his album was in the works and that he’d worked with Bono, Griselda and the late Pop Smoke. Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Usher and Alicia Keys are also rumored to be part of the project, and X’s 8-year-old daughter Sonovah Hillman Jr. may be mixed in as well. X’s daughter also rapped at her father’s funeral as she showed the legacy will continue with her interpolation of “Slippin’.”

Swizz Beatz, DMX’s long-term collaborator and friend, will serve as executive producer on Exodus. Swizz also sat down with Angie Martinez on Friday, May 7, and discussed the Yonkers, New York, rapper’s life and upcoming project.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure,” Swizz Beatz explained. “This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

Check out Swizz’s interview with Martinez on the following page discussing DMX’s final bow.