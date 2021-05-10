Vivica A. Fox recalls racial incident with Ivanka Trump on ‘The Apprentice’

Actress Vivica A. Fox accuses Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, of delivering a “racial insult” that she thought was a “compliment” during the filming of “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2015.

The Trumps have long been accused of harboring ill feelings toward minorities, and the Set it Off and Independence Day actress says Ivanka Trump only served to corroborate those sentiments.

“I’ll never forget that when I did ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ and Ivanka Trump, she said, ‘Wow, you speak very well,'” she told Andy Cohen on the latest episode of his E! show “For Real: The Story of Reality TV.”

“No, Andy. I hate to say it,” Fox, 56, offered. “I don’t think she knew at the time that she was insulting us. I really think that she thought she was complimenting us. That it was like, ‘Oh, wow, you guys are intelligent.'”

Cohen then added, “I don’t think she knows now,” according to the Huffington Post.

Fox said she vividly remembers the Twitter uproar when the episode aired. For his part, Cohen put on his executive producer hat (he runs the “The Real Housewives” franchise, by the way) and imagined how Ivanka Trump’s ignorant statement made it past the final editing stages and onto TV.

“Think of the layers and layers of White people that saw a cut of that show and aired it and they said, ‘Oh, this is great,'” he said.

Urbanites are hardly surprised. Most have heard the rumors that the former president made utterances deemed racially insensitive. In fact, the HuffPost reports that, in 2005, he even proffered the idea of having Black contestants battle their White counterparts for a season.

“I think that it would be handled very beautifully by me,” the former POTUS reportedly said to radio show legend Howard Stern.

He believed it would be “the highest-rated show on television.”