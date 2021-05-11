Porsha Williams confirms her engagement to ex-husband of ‘RHOA’ co-star (photo)

Porsha Williams has confirmed that she is engaged to wealthy businessman Simon Guobadia, who recently filed for divorce from her co-star on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Falynn Guobadia.

This jaw-dropping announcement on Monday night, May 10, 2021, took many of Williams’ fans by surprise and sparked a Twitter feeding frenzy like few other times in the history of the Bravo reality TV show. It comes after months of rumors that Williams and Guobadia were, at the very least, in some kind of entanglement. But few expected him to put a ring on it so quickly.

Williams broke the bombshell news to her 6 million Instagram followers. “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” she began. “Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Twitter and RHOA fans are having trouble digesting the prospect of Williams planning to marry Guobadia only a month after his wife announced her split from him on IG.

In April 2021, Falynn Guobadia had this to say about her marital status, according to the New York Post‘s “Page Six”:

“After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways.”

Further compounding the situation are the swirling rumors that Williams may be pregnant based on this Mother’s Day photo, something she has not confirmed. Some fans believe she is trying to camouflage her growing baby bump.

Williams, 39, seemed to discern the misgivings over the optics of her quick engagement and addressed it in her long IG soliloquy.

She said this engagement has “nothing” to do with Falynn Guobadia. She also hastened to point out that Simon Guobadia, 56, had filed for divorce in January 2021, months before the two began seeing each other.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” Williams continued. “Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Williams wants folks to know that she, Guobadia and her ex-boyfriend Dennis McKinley, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena, “are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ.”

