Colin Kaepernick to publish book about abolishing the police

Colin Kaepernick has boldly announced he is going to publish a book about why America needs to abolish police departments and prisons as we know them.

The former NFL quarterback, who began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 in San Francisco to protest incessant police brutality and unfair judicial system, is set to drop the book in October 2021.

The book, Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons, features 30 essays, including one from Kaepernick.

“This anthology builds on decades of organizing and writing against policing & prisons & features the work of over 30 contributors plus a reader’s guide, infographics, & cover art by Emory Douglas,” Colin Kaepernick writes in the captions of a post for his four million Instagram followers.

Kaep will serve as the book editor, TMZ reports, while the book will be available as an audio book and e-book.

“The omnipresent threat of premature death at the hands, knees, chokeholds, tasers, and guns of law enforcement has only further engrained its anti-Black foundation into the institutions of policing,” Kaepernick reportedly writes in the book, according to The Bleacher Report.

“In order to eradicate anti-Blackness, we must also abolish the police. The abolition of one without the other is impossible.”

The calls for defunding the police gained momentum following the 2020 deaths of George Floyd, Armaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. One of the things folks will be looking for is what does Kaepernick propose to keep America safe without police and prisons.