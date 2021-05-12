Rapper Jack Harlow’s DJ charged in deadly shooting

Ronnie Lucciano, the DJ for Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow, has been indicted in the death of a woman, following a shooting on last Saturday, May 8. The “What’s Poppin’ rapper who is signed to DJ Drama and Don Cannon’s Generation Now record label, in conjunction with Atlantic Records, was also in the club when the shooting occurred.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Kasmira Nash, was shot by Lucciano, whose real name is Ronnie T. O’Bannon, around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Vibes nightclub in Louisville, according to the Courier Journal newspaper. Another man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and O’Bannon was charged with tampering with physical evidence in addition to the murder charge.

Footage of the shooting obtained by TMZ shows Harlow in the club and a man and woman arguing when a scuffle ensues, and then there is a gun shot and people start running from the venue.

According to the DJ’s lawyer, Rob Eggert, O’Bannon turned himself in on May 11. “Despite the negative portrayal on social media, Ronnie O’Bannon is an excellent person. He has worked for years with Jack Harlow and is a prominent DJ in his own right. I’m confident he’ll be exonerated at trial,” Eggert revealed in a statement to the paper.

The shooting occurred during the ‘2021 Derby Weekend Kickoff’ party ahead of the Kentucky Derby horse race. Harlow himself posted pictures earlier that day of him dressed up for the event at Churchill Downs and police reports state that O’Bannon was there with him. Harlow was scheduled to perform at Churchill Downs on Saturday but his show was canceled.

A spokesperson for Churchill Downs told the Courier-Journal that Harlow’s management team cited health issues for the cancellation, saying he “would not be able to participate in the engagement to perform riders up.”

Check out the footage of the chaotic shooting on the following page.