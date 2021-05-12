Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew announce internship for young music creators

Ray and Vivian Chew announce the Power 2 Inspire Foundation summer internship/mentorshi p program for young music creators

Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew are pleased to announce its four-week Power 2 Inspire Foundation 2021 Summer Internship/Mentorship program for gifted musicians, ambitious singers, songwriters. Power 2 Inspire is dedicated to creating a pipeline between upcoming music creators, young executives, top-selling artists, and music and corporate business leaders. Applications for this year’s program are available here.

The virtual program runs from July 12, 2021 – August 9, 2021, and allows for mentorship opportunities for sixty ambitious young people from throughout the US and abroad.

Founded by Music Director/Producer Ray Chew and global music innovator Vivian Scott Chew, whose philanthropic ethos is rooted in a higher calling, the Power 2 Inspire Foundation has been committed to helping the Black and Brown community of young musicians and music professionals.

“We believe that by granting our mentees with access and exposure, they will be equipped with the experience and relationships needed to succeed in the music business,” said Ray Chew.

Vivian Scott Chew continues, “We are investing in these young people as we have found they have a need to be nurtured and groomed as they prepare to step into their careers in music.”

Artists such as Grammy award winners H.E.R., MC Lyte, and Alicia Keys, as well as renown rapper/DJ Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, have all shown their support for the Foundation, along with music executives such as Founder Philadelphia International Records Kenny Gamble, EVP Republic Records Steve Carless, SVP Urban Promotions Columbia Records Azim Rasheed, and President and CEO Arista Records David Massey and companies and retailers such as BMW/Lexus, Walmart, Steinway & Sons and Sweetwater Sound, the #1 online retailer of pro audio and music instruments and the lead sponsor for the 2021 Summer Internship/Mentorship Program.

Over the four weeks, participants can expect to receive masterclasses, virtual guest scholar lecturers with intensive music training and industry insights, and scholarship opportunities to support young singers, songwriters, and musicians who need assistance to succeed in their future in music.