Snoop Dogg explains why his life story is bigger than a biopic

Snoop Dogg’s 25-plus-year career has been one rollercoaster ride that will surely one day hit the big screen, but the Long Beach, California MC thinks his journey might be too large to compress into a two-hour film. Snoop recently spoke with Yahoo Entertainment and revealed he was down for the biopic but it would have to be done right and he wasn’t eager to rush his just because of the success of NWA’s Straight Outta Compton.

“It depends on whose eyes it’s told through. You know if it’s told through the right eyes, through the right lens, and it makes the most sense for me. But I think what makes the most sense to me is the ‘Snoop Dogg anthology,’ the life story of Snoop Dogg, where it starts with my mother and father meeting each other before I was even born, to me being born, to me growing through the ‘70s and ‘80s and the ‘90s. Me being the ‘Black Forest Gump,’ so to speak, seeing me in all of these highlighted moments in American history,” he revealed to the news outlet.

Snoop also just dropped his 18th album last month called From Tha Streets to Tha Suites, which includes the new single “Look Around.” With no signs of slowing down, the “Gin and Juice” MC explained that his life story would expand several television seasons.

“We’re developing that, putting it together as we speak, just trying to take my time and put the right information out. I don’t want to rush to it just because Straight Outta Compton was successful, just to come behind it,” he further stated to Yahoo Entertainment.

“I want to take my time and make sure that I’ve put together the right infrastructure of how I became me — you know, the people that inspire me, my upbringing, my mother, my father, my friends, community influences, inspirations that shaped and molded me. I don’t see it being a biopic because I can’t give all of this great information and entertainment in two hours. But if I give it to you in an anthology, you’re likely to get six or seven seasons of this.”

Check out the visual to Snoop’s new heat, “Look Around,” on the next page, as he pays homage to Ice Cube, Ice-T, KRS-One and Eric B & Rakim and takes a walk through hip-hop history.