Queen Latifah developing film adaption of the magical novel ‘The Conductors’

Queen Latifah and her business partner Shakim Compere have partnered their Flavor Unit Entertainment with The Jim Henson Company and are developing a film adaptation of The Conductors, the fantasy debut novel by African American writer Nicole Glover. The book was released in March and introduces Hetty Rhodes, a magic-user and former conductor on the Underground Railroad who now solves crimes in post–Civil War Philadelphia. Hetty Rhodes helped usher dozens of people north with her wits and magic. Now that the Civil War is over, Hetty and her husband, Benjy, solve murders and mysteries that the White authorities won’t touch.

“We are so excited to partner with Lisa, Blanca and the whole Jim Henson Company on bringing Nicole Glover’s story to life,” the rapper turned Hollywood power player explained in a statement to Deadline. “From the moment I first read the book, I was captivated by the world Nicole created and we are eager to tell a story that will drive forward the importance of diverse and inclusive storytelling.”

Glover’s second novel The Undertakers is currently set to be released on Nov. 9. The book is part of a series and delves into another mystery that Hetty and Benjy tackle not long after the first book.

Queen Latifah is also executive producing and starring in the upcoming film, Tiger Rising, which is based on Kate DiCamillo’s New York Times’ bestselling children’s book of the same name.

The film centers around a 10-year-old boy who has just lost his mother, and who’s prone to allowing his imagination to run wild. One fateful day, he encounters a Bengal tiger being held captive by a nefarious motel owner and he and Latifah become friends to help rescue the big cat in the feel-good family movie. Latifah previously told Deadline that one film a year she does has to bring about positivity and change and that’s why she picks films like these based around children’s books and fantasy novels.

