Tank reveals he’s losing his hearing (video)

R&B singer Tank revealed some troubling news on Instagram on Wednesday, March 12, 2021, when he shared that he was losing his hearing. The smooth balladeer explained that he’s undergone several tests and is sharing his story to inspire others to remain tough when they are going through rough times.

“So, I’m going through something right now and I want to use my situation to encourage your situation,” the “Maybe I Deserve” singer said. “I’m going completely deaf in my right ear and I’m kind of losing sound in my left. I’m dizzy. Can’t walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere. Don’t know how or why.”

“Seen the doctors, got an MRI and all that good stuff going on. Medication. All of that. But, you know, it still hasn’t given me a reason to give up. Still hasn’t given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I’ve set out to be, he continued.”

Tank recently released his new single “Can’t Let It Show” and remains happy and upbeat in his recent posts and encouraged everyone to keep fighting.

“The goals are still the same, to be great, to be the greatest. I want to say that to you, too. No matter what you’re going through, no matter where you find yourself. Whether your body is failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you, keep going. Keep pushing,” the crooner added.

“I’mma document my process just to show you the fight. Just to show you that you’re still in it. We’re still in it. So, much love to you, and let’s keep fighting.”

Catch Tank’s inspiring message on the following page and take a listen to his new single “Can’t Let It Show” as well.