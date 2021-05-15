Nicki Minaj gushes over son, remembers her dad in open letter

Nicki Minaj is preparing her new album and documentary and gave the fans some hot new heat to hold them over. Nicki reunited with her brothers Drake and Lil Wayne on the new track “Seeing Green” which is produced by GOVI & Kid Masterpiece. The YMCB reunion is featured as a new cut added to her classic 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty which was just released on streaming platforms on Friday, May 14.

As Minaj readies her return, she penned an open letter to her fans on Friday, May 14, and discussed her baby boy and the recent loss of of her father. Her father, Robert Maraj, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in suburban New York in February. Seventy-year-old Charles Polevich turned himself in several days after the hit-and-run and was charged with two felonies — leaving the scene of an accident that led to death and tampering with or suppressing physical evidence.

“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life. I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved and will be very missed,” she expressed.

While her father’s tragic death was a dark time in her life, Minaj’s baby boy keeps her moving forward and makes the pain a little lighter. She gave birth last September to her bundle of joy and has kept most of their moments private including his name.

“I’ve also been completely overwhelmed with joy and fulfillment in the world of Papa Bear. Each day creates a new and fascinating, magical memory that I hide far away into a little cute compartment of my heart; vowing never to forget any of it. Like, he’s just a cute liddo marshmallow. I can’t take it. His favorite movie is Madagascar – Escape 2 Africa … he won’t stop watching it. LOL. He’s so smart, funny, sweet, competitive … it’s kind of crazy how they have a full personality so early on. Yesterday I made him say mama. Even got it on video. Just … wow,” she added.

You can read the entire letter at www.nickiminajofficial.com and check out the new banger “Seeing Green” with Drake and Lil Wayne on the following page.