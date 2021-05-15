‘The Game’ gets a 3rd reincarnation

The television series “The Game” is getting a reboot and will return with Hosea Chanchez and Wendy Raquel Robinson. Robinson and Chanchez will reprise their roles as sports agent Tasha Mack and football player Malik Wright, along with several other former cast members who will make special appearances in the relaunch.

The half-hour series will air on Paramount+, the streaming service from Viacom CBS and will be executive produced by original show creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, Salim Akil and original executive producers Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions. Ten episodes have already been approved for the first season according to Deadline.

The show’s synopsis states “The Game” is relocating from San Diego to Sin City and returns with a mix of original cast and new players to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love — all while trying to maintain their integrity as they each play the game.

“This has been a secret for a while, but now the cats officially out of the bag. Fans, friends and supporters we owe this to you. It’s important to acknowledge the blessing of a series being never happened before!!!!!!!,” Chanchez announced on Instagram.

“We made history again, again and again. So today I give #US our roses and humbly thank God for the blessing of playing a character I’ve loved so much again. Thank you #CBS, #Paramount+ and the undeniable talent of the one and only @maraakil & @devon_greggory #TheGAME #GOD.”

“The Game” debuted in 2006 on the CW Network as a spinoff of the popular series “Girlfriends” and ran for three seasons before being canceled. Fans protested and the series returned on BET in 2011 and concluded its nine-season run in 2015. The reboot is the “third” birth Chanchez mentioned.

