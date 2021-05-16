Bow Wow and Romeo Miller beef reignited

Bow Wow and Romeo Miller battled it out back in the day for the kiddie king of hip-hop crown and it looks like they are both prepared to go heads up in a Verzuz battle or step into the ring and lace up the gloves if need be.

Romeo recently took questions on Fox Soul’s “The Mix” and said he was down to take on his childhood rival in a Verzuz competition. “If Bow Wow do a got d— battle and it’s not with me, don’t do it. If Bow do a battle, I’m open for it.”

Shad Moss aka Bow Wow got wind of the challenge and took to Twitter to let the artist formerly known as Lil Romeo that he still didn’t think he was on his level. “You sure you want this smoke? I see you calling me out. You sure this what you want to do?” the “Shortie Like Man” rapper responded.

Romeo took no time accepting the challenge and insisted he’s always respected what Bow Wow brought to the game.

“Regarding this Verzuz talk, I gave this man Bow @shadmoss his roses since we was kids and even reached out myself [multiple times] to celebrate him and our era together in a creative way. I could put my pride to the side if it means doing something positive and bringing back nostalgia for a dope a– generation,” the No Limit soldier posted on Instagram.

Romeo also told the So So Def Records prince he peeped his slick talk and the smoke can come either way.

“Now if you think this is smoke my brother, we could hit up @loganpaul and get on one of those boxing tickets. You know me in real life bro, we aren’t kids anymore; leave that for the fans. This ain’t about the competition for me, this is about showing the impact that two young black kids had on the entire industry. That’s the win. To inspire the next! It’s no limit. You got my number, hit me,” he added.

No official Verzuz battle has been announced between the two, but that could change at any moment.