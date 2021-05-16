Brit Barrett brings tap dancing full circle for national recognition

Tap dancing, as an art form is deeply rooted in Black culture. It originated in the United States in the early 19th century. Tap has several ancestors; most notably Irish step dancing and African dancing, both of which were brought over to the United States through immigration and slavery. Although there are a number of performers who kept this art form alive, Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, the Mills Brothers, and Sammy Davis, Jr., are several of the notables who have influenced the craft as we know it.

Today, tap is enjoying a resurgence in popularity thanks to the likes of Bril Barrett, founder of Chicago-based Making A Difference Dancing. MADD is participating in a series of events dedicated to bringing awareness to tap dancing. The series will culminate with a National Tap Dance Day event on May 25, 2021.

Talk about the mission of MADD and why was it started.

M.A.D.D. Rhythms is a phenomenal tap dance collective whose sole purpose is spreading the love and joy of tap worldwide. What started as our formula for giving back, is now a multifaceted entertainment institution, with a reputation for representing the history and culture of tap [dancing]. I have dedicated my life to making a difference in the lives of youth and representing a change in my community. I started M.A.D.D. Rhythms 20 years ago as a volunteer program to keep young Black boys out of trouble. It soon grew to include girls and later became a professional tap dance company.

Why is tap dancing enjoying a comeback now?

Tap has never died, it just goes underground, evolves, and then resurfaces every 10 years to a new world. Tap’s resurgence now is because every generation finds itself committed to keeping it alive. Partly by remembering and respecting the original hoofers and the legacy they left, and partly by embracing the future and the legacies that we must all create. Social media has also created an organic connection between tap and the world.

