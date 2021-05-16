Kash Doll robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry

Raptress Kash Doll was reportedly robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars while she was away filming a music video in Los Angeles County.

The 29-year-old emcee, whose real name is Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, told police that a thief made off with about half a million dollars worth of jewelry that she had stashed away in her car, TMZ reports.

Apparently, Kash Doll’s luxury whip was parked at the music video location in San Fernando Valley, Calif., from about 11 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. She told the Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies that when she returned to her car the perpetrator snatched her $50K Loui Vuitton bag and a pile of valuable jewels.

There were no signs of forced entry into the car, which means the man who made off with the goods must have gained entry via an unlocked door, the entertainment publication reports.

According to the police report, police have made no arrests and cops do not have any suspects as of the time of this report.