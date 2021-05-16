Nicki Minaj responds after Azealia Banks accuses her of using cocaine (video)

Nicki Minaj’s classic 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty was released on Friday, May 14 for the first time to streaming platforms. Just before the release she took to Instagram Live to address her Barbz (fans), but kept sniffling during the interview. Many on social media started speculating that the rapper was on drugs including fellow New York rapper Azealia Banks.

“Girl, if you sniffle one more time on this muthaf——- Live, sis. The Barbz, y’all need to check her on that. No, we have to talk about that sniffling, Nicki. You not low. You not low. Please stop sniffling, sis. That s— is not even cute no more. Cocaine is not even cocaine no more. Once they locked El Chapo up, b—–, the original formula is gone,” Banks stated on IG Live.

“Whatever you putting in your nose, please stop putting it in your nose. Baby powder, teething powder … whatever you putting in your nose. Please stop putting it in your nose, Nicki. That is not OK. And them t—ies look like a butt,” the “Luxury” rapper continued along with a few body-shaming insults.

Nicki Minaj was quick to shut down the rumors and addressed the antagonistic Banks.

