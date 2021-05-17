50 Cent’s TV show canceled, new project on the way

50 Cent just took a Hollywood loss. Deadline has reported that his critically acclaimed series “For Life” has been canceled after two seasons. The show was inspired by the life of attorney Isaac Wright Jr. and was a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace, who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit.

The series starred English actor Nicholas Pinnock, who previously appeared in “Top Boy,” a UK television series similar to HBO’s “The Wire.”

“I am in no way bitter with ABC for not renewing For Life for a third season. ABC has been nothing but supportive of our show and has championed it from the start. So I won’t have you bad-mouthing them. I can tell you firsthand how great they have been to me and to our show. Sadly, the live audience numbers didn’t reflect and equal the social media attention. The catch-up numbers were really good, but that doesn’t fit the model of a network show,” Pinnock tweeted in a series of posts.

The show may not be dead however as Sony Pictures TV and 50 are currently looking for a new home for the series.

“If we do manage to secure another home for [“For Life”] … I can promise you we will continue to make a show that is beyond worthy of your time and engagement,” Pinnock further commented on Twitter.

50 Cent, who was executive producer on the show and appeared in it as well, doesn’t seem too fazed as the G-Unit head honcho seems confident he’ll land a new network to continue running the series. His relationship with ABC is in tact too as more projects are coming through that pipeline.

“I’ll tell you where you can tune in to see FOR LIFE shortly. Check out my new show ( Family Affair) on ABC coming soon ! 🚦Green Light Gang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” 50 posted on Instagram.

“Family Affair” is an upcoming comedy series produced by 50 and R&B diva Mary J. Blige.