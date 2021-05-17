Halle Berry waxes poetic about love

Halle Berry has urged fans to “never give up on love.”

The Catwoman star publicly announced she was dating Van Hunt last year, and as she shared a new snap of the pair locking lips, she told her followers that she will “never stop fighting for love.”

Alongside the picture, she captioned it: “We do this thing called whatever the f— we want!”

And as the comments flooded with support messages, when one wrote “love wins,” she responded alongside a red heart emoji: “I truly believe that. I’ll never stop fighting for love.”

And when another fan wrote, “You give me hope. We are the same age.. twice divorced.. I’m disenchanted with dating and then I see you two,” Berry was quick to encourage her.

She wrote: “Never give up on love … Keep your heart open it will find you!”

Berry — who was previously married to Eric Benét and David Justice — “improved every aspect” of Van Hunt’s life, according to the singer as he admits their romance is “aspirational.”

He said: “I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise. The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life.”

It comes after Berry shared a sweet post on Instagram to celebrate Valentine’s Day earlier this year, writing: “NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing! If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54!”