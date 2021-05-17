Kevin Hart weighs in on implosion of ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’ (video)

“The Joe Budden Podcast” has been in the news for the past month as fans are watching the show implode before their eyes. Co-hosts Rory and Mal — aka Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay — have been absent for a month and returned once things looked like they were going to work out. However, that all changed when the New Jersey rapper fired his friend Rory on-air and dismissed Mal as well last week. The two former co-hosts of the show then went on to air a video where they discussed their problems, and the self-admitted bipolar MC actually revealed his friends were right about some of the things they said.

Comedian Kevin Hart, who is a fan of the show, called out Budden for not handling business properly.

“I actually was a supporter of the progression of him and his podcast. From afar. I’m a fan of your growth, I’m a fan of what you’re doing and the conversation behind it. It’s dope. He’s not doing business here, he wants to own it, he wants to control it, that’s dope. But to see you publicly s— on the guys that was with you, that’s an example of poor leadership. That’s an example of why you are where you are. This is why. Here’s the answer, point-blank,” the comedian said during his own podcast, “Straight From The Hart.”

In Rory and Mal’s interview, both expressed that it wasn’t over money but Budden not wanting to honor their contracts, given that their partnership was percentage-based and they didn’t work for the rapper. Once the percentages turned into real numbers, “he felt he was paying us too much,” Rory said in a sentiment also echoed by Mal in the video.

Hart is known for being loyal to his team and has brought his crew, The Plastic Cup Boyz, along with him as he has grown more successful.

“You wanna be by yourself, you wanna be king. You can’t do that. You can’t do that,” Hart said. “Wealth should be shared, not owned. Facts. So, this is a shout-out to Rory and Mal. You guys were dope as f— at that job. Once again, I was a fan of that f—ing podcast. It’s a sad day to see this s— end when you guys were on your way to what seems to be higher levels of success.”

Check out a clip from “Straight From The Hart” on the next page as the comedian gives his thoughts about the breakup and as Rory and Mal explain what brought their relationships with Budden to an end.