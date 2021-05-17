Lee Daniels, Tasha Smith and Morris Chestnut team up to develop new TV series

Actress Tasha Smith and Lee Daniels are teaming up for the new Fox series “Our Kind of People,” as Smith has been tapped to direct the pilot and second episodes of the upcoming show. The new Fox drama series will star Yaya DaCosta and Morris Chestnut has just signed on as her lead opposite. The upcoming series is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book, Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.

“I couldn’t wait for this one!!!!!! @yayadacosta let’s make some #blackgirlmagic for real!!!!! This woman is everything!!!!! I could pinch myself!!! Directing a pilot/series with this talented, dynamic beautiful #Queen God is good all the time and all the time God is GOOD! @karingist @leedaniels #clairbrown Let’s Go!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Smith posted on Instagram.

According to Deadline, the drama takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years. The show’s synopsis states that DaCosta will play strong-willed, single mom, Angela Vaughn, as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.

“So much #gratitude #Godisamazing #womendirectors #blackgirlmagic a little girl from Camden New Jersey Dreaming Big and willing to put in the work #byanymeansnecessary Thank you Big Daddy @leedaniels I love you and my rockstar powerhouse Queens @karingist and #ClaireBrown!! Love y’all so much!!!!!!,” Smith further commented on IG about directing the premier.

“Our Kind of People” received a straight-to-series order for the 2021-22 season. Smith will be directing episodes of 50 Cent’s upcoming crime drama “Black Mafia Family” as well.